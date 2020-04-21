Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Real Kashmir FC Distribute Essential Equipment To Frontline Workers

Updated: 21 April 2020 18:01 IST

Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) have come forward to extend help by distributing essential equipment to the frontline medical professionals and sanitation workers in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Coronavirus: Real Kashmir FC Distribute Essential Equipment To Frontline Workers
RKFC gave 150 PPE kits, 3,000 gloves and 15,000 surgical masks to the District administration. © Twitter

As coronavirus continues to surge, Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) have come forward to extend help by distributing essential equipment to the frontline medical professionals and sanitation workers in Srinagar and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The club distributed 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, 50,000 masks, 3,000 sanitizers and 8,000 gloves with the help of the district administration and the local army of Jammu and Kashmir. RKFC co-founder, Sandeep Chattoo, urged people to come forward and help in whatever way they can during these testing times.

"This is a small token of gesture to the massive efforts being undertaken by the Srinagar district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary under the able guidance of Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and overall supervision of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir GC Murmu," Chattoo said in a statement.

"I am aware of the fact that this humble offer of contribution in our fight against the pandemic may be a drop in the ocean but at this critical period we all should come forward and help in whatever way we can," he added.

Chattoo further stated that he salutes doctors, nurses and other health care workers for working ''selflessly and relentlessly''.

"With the threat due to the pandemic looming large over the entire globe, what worries me is safety of our health workers, who are the frontline warriors in this fight. We at the RKFC salute these doctors, nurses and other health care workers who have been working selflessly and relentlessly even at the peril of putting their lives at risk," he said.

RKFC gave 150 PPE kits, 3,000 gloves and 15,000 surgical masks to the District administration. Earlier, the club had handed over 150 PPE kits and 10,000 surgical face masks to the army at the BB Cantonment for use at the 92 Base hospital, the backbone of health care to officers, Jawans and security forces in strategically based XV Corps.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Real Kashmir FC distributed essential equipment to frontline workers
  • The club distributed 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits
  • They also donated 50,000 masks, 3,000 sanitizers and 8,000 gloves
Related Articles
Mohun Bagan Crowned I-League Champions After AIFF Approval
Mohun Bagan Crowned I-League Champions After AIFF Approval
Canadian Teenager Alphonso Davies Extends Bayern Munich Deal
Canadian Teenager Alphonso Davies Extends Bayern Munich Deal
China FA Proposes Minimum 30% Pay Cut Because Of Coronavirus
China FA Proposes Minimum 30% Pay Cut Because Of Coronavirus
Russian Footballer Dies After Falling Ill During Training Amid Lockdown
Russian Footballer Dies After Falling Ill During Training Amid Lockdown
Serie A Commits To Finishing Season After Coronavirus Lockdown
Serie A Commits To Finishing Season After Coronavirus Lockdown
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.