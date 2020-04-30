Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Real Kashmir Coach David Robertson, Family Can Return To Scotland Soon

Updated: 30 April 2020 18:07 IST

David Robertson along with his wife Kim and son Mason are staying at Real Kashmir owner Sandeep Chattoo's hotel in Srinagar.

David Robertson with his son Mason, who also plays for Real Kashmir, and Kallum Higginbotham. © AFP

Real Kashmir FC head coach David Robertson and his family's wait to return to Scotland after being stuck in Srinagar due to the national lockdown is likely to end soon as they have been contacted by the British High Commission and told to be on standby. The club's co-owner Sandeep Chattoo told PTI on Thursday that the British High Commission in New Delhi has told Robertson to wait for three days as efforts are being made to secure a transit permit to Amritsar for them.

The national lockdown is set to end on May 3.

"The British High Commission called up yesterday and told David and his family to be on standby. It said it will get back to them after three days on whether a transit permit to go to Amritsar can be arranged," Chattoo said from Srinagar.

Robertson, his wife Kim, and son Mason, who plays for the club, are staying in Chattoo's hotel in Srinagar ever since the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic was enforced leading to suspension of international flights.

"There are chartered flights operating from Amritsar to UK. If they get a transit permit, they will go back home. But it is still not 100 per cent certain, we are hoping they get the permit as soon as possible so that they can go back home," he added.

Asked how long Robertson will have to wait, Chattoo said, "I am hoping they will be home in one or two weeks."

With his mother undergoing chemotherapy in Aberdeen, Robertson and his family have been anxious.

Giving them company at the Srinagar hotel are the club's other foreign players -- skipper Loveday Enyinnaya, Kallum Higginbotham, Aaron Katebe, Bazie Armand, Gnohere Krizo and two members of Robertson's support staff.

Under Robertson, Real Kashmir finished fourth this season (22 points from 15 matches).

With five matches left to play, the All India Football Federation decided to wind up the I-League early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

