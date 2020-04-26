Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Poland's Top Football League Could Resume In May

Updated: 26 April 2020 12:26 IST

The Polish government approved a five-step schedule proposed by the country's Football Association to resume the top division Ekstraklasa.

Coronavirus: Polands Top Football League Could Resume In May
Players and staff of Ekstraklasa clubs have gone into a two-week self-isolation. © AFP

Polish football league Ekstraklasa is likely to resume at the end of May after the government approved a five-step schedule proposed by the league and the country's Football Association (PZPN) amid the coronavirus pandemic. The president of the board of the Ekstraklasa, Marcin Animucki, said that play could resume on May 29 if the five-step plan proceeds as planned, Goal.com reported. The first step of the plan, which has already been implemented on April 20, was that all players and coaching staff from the Ekstraklasa's 16 teams will go into self-isolation at home for two weeks and the clubs will send daily health reports.

In the next step, due to be taken on May 4, sports facilities will open for groups of up to six people and players will begin their training.

After that, classrooms and school facilities will be reopened, with clubs hoping they will be allowed to organise individual training with their players at their home stadiums.

Facilities including gyms, fitness clubs will be reopened in the next step with sporting events accommodating up to 50 people back on the table.

Ekstraklasa chief Animucki termed it as "great news".

"This is great news. The government's consent to resume training gives us a chance to implement the plan we have been working on for the past four weeks together with experts within the crisis staff," he said.

"Unless unexpected problems arise, and the health situation in the country allows it, after passing the preparation period the league could start on May 29," Animucki added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Poland's Football Association proposed a 5-step plan to resume the league
  • The plan has been approved by the Polish government
  • They are aiming to resume the league by the end of May
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree To Take 25% Wage Deferral
Coronavirus: Aston Villa Players, Coaches Agree To Take 25% Wage Deferral
Premier League Players Should Resist Pressure To Take Wage Cuts: Roy Keane
Premier League Players Should Resist Pressure To Take Wage Cuts: Roy Keane
Coronavirus: Arsenal Players To Resume Training From Next Week
Coronavirus: Arsenal Players To Resume Training From Next Week
Coronavirus: Chelsea Opt Against Pay Cut, Tell Players To Donate To Charity
Coronavirus: Chelsea Opt Against Pay Cut, Tell Players To Donate To Charity
Coronavirus: Mega-Money Moves Unlikely For Manchester United In Summer Transfer Market, Says Ed Woodward
Coronavirus: Mega-Money Moves Unlikely For Manchester United In Summer Transfer Market, Says Ed Woodward
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.