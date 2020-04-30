Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Paris Saint-Germain Named Champions As French Football Season Declared Over

Updated: 30 April 2020 21:44 IST

Marseille and Rennes will go into the Champions League next season, while fourth-placed Lille will play in the Europa League.

Coronavirus: Paris Saint-Germain Named Champions As French Football Season Declared Over
PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March. © AFP

France's football league declared the season over on Thursday, with Paris Saint-Germain named as Ligue 1 champions. PSG led the table by 12 points from Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has gone on to kill more than 24,000 people in France. The announcement by the LFP comes after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday that "professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart" because of the risks linked to the pandemic.

"There is no ambiguity about this declaration. We needed to make a final decision about this season. We acknowledge that the 2019-20 season is over," said LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour, in a conference call with reporters.

Ruling out any possibility of following the lead of the Netherlands, who decided to void their season without a champion, relegation or promotion, the LFP said a final table was arranged on the basis of average points per game.

Ten rounds of matches remained when the campaign was halted, although PSG and Strasbourg both had a game in hand.

As a result, Marseille and Rennes will go into the Champions League next season, while fourth-placed Lille will play in the Europa League.

Toulouse and Amiens, the bottom two, are condemned to relegation, with Lorient and Lens coming up from Ligue 2.

The identity of the other European representatives depends on whether the finals of the two domestic cups are ever played.

Large gatherings of people remain banned in France until September.

However, if the French government and UEFA accept, both cup finals could yet be staged in August with European places still up for grabs.

PSG were due to play Lyon in the League Cup final and Saint-Etienne in the French Cup final. If the games are played, Lyon and Saint-Etienne would qualify for the Europa League by winning. 

Lyon -- seventh in the table when the season was stopped -- would otherwise miss out on European qualification for the first time in over two decades.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Paris SG Paris SG Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • France's football league declared the season over on Thursday
  • Large gatherings remain banned until September in France
  • Marseille and Rennes will go into the Champions League next season
Related Articles
Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
PSG Players Not Interested In Financial Gain But Winning Champions League: Marco Verratti
PSG Players Not Interested In Financial Gain But Winning Champions League: Marco Verratti
Coronavirus: Beating Coronavirus Would Be "Real" Victory, Says PSGs Pablo Sarabia
Coronavirus: Beating Coronavirus Would Be "Real" Victory, Says PSG's Pablo Sarabia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.