Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: "No Human Life Greater Than Any Game," Says FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Updated: 10 April 2020 12:36 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

All football leagues have been brought to a standstill because of the threat caused by COVID-19.

Coronavirus: "No Human Life Greater Than Any Game," Says FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Gianni Infantino said it would be "irresponsible" to restart football if the situation is not safe. © AFP

As coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc all across the globe, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it is not worth putting at risk any human life for any game, competition or league. "As our main priority, our principles, the ones we employ in our competitions and also we invite to everyone to follow, is health comes first," Goal.com quoted Infantino as saying. "As much as I emphasise it, it is not enough. It's not worth putting at risk any human life for any game, any competition, nor any league. Everyone should have this clear in their minds," he added.

All football leagues have been brought to a standstill because of the threat caused by the COVID-19.

Infantino also said that it would be "irresponsible" to restart the competition if the situation is not safe 100 per cent.

"It would be more than irresponsible to restart the competitions if the situation is not safe 100 per cent. If you must wait a bit more time, we must do it. It is better to wait a bit more than taking risks," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article FIFA Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino feels football can't return for now
  • He said, no sport or game is greater than any human life
  • It is better to wait a bit more than taking risks, he said
Related Articles
Qatar, Russia Deny Bribing FIFA Officials To Gain World Cup Hosting Rights
Qatar, Russia Deny Bribing FIFA Officials To Gain World Cup Hosting Rights
Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal To Join UN, WHOs Global Campaign
Coronavirus: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal To Join UN, WHO's Global Campaign
FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup In India Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup In India Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Says "Nobody Knows" When Football Can Resume
Coronavirus: FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Says "Nobody Knows" When Football Can Resume
AIFF Optimistic About Organising FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup As Per Schedule Despite Health Crisis
AIFF Optimistic About Organising FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup As Per Schedule Despite Health Crisis
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.