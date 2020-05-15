Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Accepts "Risk" Of Possible La Liga Return

Updated: 15 May 2020 20:28 IST

La Liga president Javier Tebas has circled June 12 as the ideal date for matches to resume.

Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Accepts "Risk" Of Possible La Liga Return
Lionel Messi says he is comfortable with footballers returning to play again. © AFP

Lionel Messi says he is comfortable with footballers returning to play again as La Liga prepares to restart the season in Spain next month. La Liga president Javier Tebas has circled June 12 as the ideal date for matches to resume. Barcelona sit top of the table, two points ahead of Real Madrid. Players in Spain have started working individually at training grounds as part of a strict and staggered programme, with five players already put into quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

"The risk of contagion is everywhere," Messi said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, published on Friday.

"When you leave the house the risk is already there, so I think you can't think about it too much because otherwise you'll not want to go out anywhere.

"But we also understand it is essential to comply with protocols and take all the possible measures of prevention. Going back to training is a first step but we shouldn't get complacent and we must continue taking all the necessary precautions and assume we have to start playing games but behind closed doors."

Messi also spoke about Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, whom Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign this summer.

Martinez is viewed as a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old Luis Suarez.

"If I'm honest I'm not sure if there were or are negotiations right now for him, I have no idea," Messi said.

"Lautaro is an impressive striker, especially because I think he is very complete -- he is strong, he dribbles well, he has an eye for goal, he knows how to protect the ball."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Barcelona Barcelona Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini Lionel Messi Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • La Liga prepares to restart the season in Spain next month
  • Barcelona sit top of the table, two points ahead of Real Madrid
  • Players in Spain have started working individually at training grounds
Related Articles
Ever Seen Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Team Up? This Fan Just Made It Happen. Watch
Ever Seen Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Team Up? This Fan Just Made It Happen. Watch
Lionel Messi Deserved To Win Ballon DOr Ahead Of Virgil Van Dijk: Jaap Stam
Lionel Messi Deserved To Win Ballon D'Or Ahead Of Virgil Van Dijk: Jaap Stam
Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Ex-Director Who Made "Corruption" Allegations
Barcelona To Take Legal Action Against Ex-Director Who Made "Corruption" Allegations
"Genius, A Pure Talent": Kaka Picks Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo
"Genius, A Pure Talent": Kaka Picks Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona Board After Confirming Players Ready For 70 Percent Pay Cut
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Criticises Barcelona Board After Confirming Players Ready For 70 Percent Pay Cut
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.