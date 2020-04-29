Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
"Increasingly Narrow Path" For Serie A To Resume: Italy Sports Minister

Updated: 29 April 2020 17:05 IST

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said that the next meeting between Serie A clubs may see them asking for the season to be suspended.

Serie A was put on hold from March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic. © AFP

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned Wednesday that Italy may have to follow France and the Netherlands and call an end to their football and sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. "I see an increasingly narrow path for the resumption of the championship. If I were a president of a football club, I would especially think of organising myself to safely resume the next championship which will start at the end of August," Spadafora told Italian television channel La 7.

"The decisions being taken by other countries, like France yesterday, could push Italy to follow this line too, which would then become a European line," he added.

In France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday that professional football, rugby and other sports cannot resume until the end of the summer, although his sports minister later told AFP it was possible games could be played behind closed doors in August.

The Dutch football federation called an end to the 2019-2020 season last week.

"I think the next meeting of the Lega Serie A may hold a surprise," continued Spadafora, with Italy's top flight clubs holding an emergency general assembly on Friday.

"The majority of clubs could ask us to suspend this season and prepare for the next championship as best possible."

The Italian championship was put on hold on March 9 because of the virus which has killed over 27,000 lives in the country.

The government has allowed individual athletes to resume training but team sports, including football, must wait until at least May 18.

"At the latest within this week, the technical-scientific committee will tell us if the medical protocol is feasible or not," the Minister added.

"Within three days at most we can say if Serie A can start training again on May 18.

"There is no doubt that if we were to resume the championship, the matches will be played behind closed doors."

