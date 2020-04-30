Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End

Updated: 30 April 2020 16:20 IST

The league will hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss what to do next, after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said this week the "2019-20 professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart".

Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu called for the Ligue 1 season to end. © AFP

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu on Thursday called for the French league to end the Ligue 1 season and hit out at football clubs and players for a "lack of empathy" during the coronavirus pandemic. The league will hold a teleconference on Thursday to discuss what to do next, after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said this week the "2019-20 professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart".

"A decision has to be made," Maracineanu told radio station RTL.

"The signal that the prime minister gave was clear and simple. We expect sporting bodies to assume their responsibilities as we do."

One leading club president, Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas, has said he does not believe the season is necessarily dead and has even suggested a series of play-offs to decide relegation and European places, but the minister does not want that to happen.

"Resuming this season in August would go against what the prime minister and the government have proposed," Maracineanu, a former Olympic swimmer, said.

Maracineanu also criticised professional sport in France, and football in particular, for its response to the coronavirus crisis.

"At every level, everyone must be united," she said. "In professional sport, this isn't what we saw from the start.

"We saw TV broadcasters who said 'No, we will not give money owed for matches already played', we saw club executives who put their own interests first and we saw players who did not seem to care too much about their business, or about all the people who work around them so that sport lives and survives.

"You need empathy, you have to look at the person next to you. We have not really seen that from professional football."

Players and clubs in the top two French divisions reached a non-binding agreement this month over a "temporary" pay cut to try and help save jobs for other staff.

A study by global players' union FIFPro has  warned of a sharp rise in the number of footballers reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression since the game was suspended worldwide.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Paris SG Paris SG Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Roxana Maracineanu called for the French league to end the Ligue 1 season
  • The league will hold a teleconference on Thursday
  • Maracineanu also criticised professional sport in France
Related Articles
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
Swiss To Try PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Ex-FIFA No.2 Jerome Valcke In September
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
French Football, Rugby Seasons Off Until September, Says French PM
PSG Players Not Interested In Financial Gain But Winning Champions League: Marco Verratti
PSG Players Not Interested In Financial Gain But Winning Champions League: Marco Verratti
Coronavirus: Beating Coronavirus Would Be "Real" Victory, Says PSGs Pablo Sarabia
Coronavirus: Beating Coronavirus Would Be "Real" Victory, Says PSG's Pablo Sarabia
Neymar Donates $1M To Fight Coronavirus: Report
Neymar Donates $1M To Fight Coronavirus: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.