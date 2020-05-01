Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

FIFA World Cup 2022 Ambassador Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated: 01 May 2020 09:48 IST

Retired Qatari midfielder Adel Khamis, 54, "was unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus," the Supreme Committee for the organisation of the 2022 tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Ambassador Tests Positive For Coronavirus
An ambassador for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar has tested positive for coronavirus. © AFP

An ambassador for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the tournament's organisers said on Thursday. Retired Qatari midfielder Adel Khamis, 54, "was unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19," the Supreme Committee for the organisation of the 2022 tournament wrote in a tweet. "We wish a speedy to all those affected." The number of confirmed infections among those involved in construction for 2022 facilities stands at eight across three stadium projects, but organisers have not given an updated toll since April 17.

Qatar has reported 13,409 cases of COVID-19, 1,372 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Work on Qatar's World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued apace despite tough social distancing rules to stem the spread of coronavirus among the largely migrant workforce.

The supreme committee responsible for delivering the tournament said it "is reviewing the situation on a continuous basis and will take the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of all construction workers and direct staff".

Those measures "may include temporary suspension of work as and when required," it added in a statement.

Khamis is one of the public faces of the 2022 tournament along with fellow ambassadors Tim Cahill of Australia and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

Construction has continued through the health crisis even as non-essential retail has been halted and mosques, parks and restaurants have closed.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • An ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar tests positive for COVID-19
  • The tournament's organisers revealed the news via a tweet
  • Adel Khamis, 54, is one of the public faces of the 2022 tournament
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Serie A Chief Says League "Will Rigorously Comply" Should Government Chose To End Season
Coronavirus: Serie A Chief Says League "Will Rigorously Comply" Should Government Chose To End Season
Sports Fraternity Mourns Death Of Chuni Goswami, Tributes Pour In
Sports Fraternity Mourns Death Of Chuni Goswami, Tributes Pour In
Liverpool Mayor Fears Resuming Premier League Could Lead To Fans Congregating Outside Anfield
Liverpool Mayor Fears Resuming Premier League Could Lead To Fans Congregating Outside Anfield
Diego Maradona Pleads For "Hand Of God" To End Coronavirus Pandemic
Diego Maradona Pleads For "Hand Of God" To End Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Paris Saint-Germain Named Champions As French Football Season Declared Over
Coronavirus: Paris Saint-Germain Named Champions As French Football Season Declared Over
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.