Coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo In Quarantine In Portugal But "Symptom-Free"

Updated: 12 March 2020 22:04 IST

Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, although the club said he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to his home town of Madeira last week to visit his mother. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days but is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus contracted by a Juventus team-mate, local authorities in Portugal said on Thursday. "Ronaldo left Italy a few days ago and his isolation hasn't just started now," said Pedro Ramos, a member of the Madeira regional government in charge of health. "Both the athlete and his family are symptomless," he added during a news conference. Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, although the club said he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

"The players, members of staff and all those who came into contact (with Rugani) are in voluntary isolation. Ronaldo... is in Madeira and is staying there until further notice," the Serie A club told AFP.

Ronaldo travelled to his home town of Madeira last week to visit his mother who suffered a stroke.

"The player visited his mother because the health services were able to guarantee all the safety conditions, for him but also for everyone who has been in contact with him," said Ramos.

Portugal on Wednesday suspended flights to and from Italy until March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Portuguese health authorities on Thursday reported a total of 78 infections in the country.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo has been in quarantine in Madeira for several days
  • Ronaldo is not showing any symptoms of the coronavirus
  • He travelled to his home town of Madeira last week to visit his mother
