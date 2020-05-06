Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus Could Bring Down Football Players' Value By 10 Billion Euros, Says Report

Updated: 06 May 2020 17:11 IST

The report estimates that Europe's top five leagues, including France, where the season has ended, could lose four billion euros ($4.3 billion) if the campaigns cannot be completed.

Coronavirus Could Bring Down Football Players Value By 10 Billion Euros, Says Report
Transfer spending is expected to fall dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic. © AFP

The transfer value of players in 10 of Europe's top leagues could plummet by up to 10 billion euros due to the economic crash caused by coronavirus, a study from accounting firm KPMG said on Wednesday. Transfer spending is expected to fall dramatically, with clubs across the continent facing huge losses as a result of football's shutdown. The top divisions in England, Germany, Italy and Spain remain committed to trying to finish the 2019/20 seasons so they can honour huge TV contracts and minimise the financial hit.

KPMG estimates that Europe's top five leagues, including France, where the season has ended, could lose four billion euros ($4.3 billion) if the campaigns cannot be completed.

Those leagues are also the main drivers of the European transfer market. The study also looked at the top leagues in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Turkey and England's second-tier Championship.

With little money to spend, values could fall by nearly 10 billion if there is no more football this season -- the "worst-case" scenario.

They could still plummet by 6.6 billion euros if leagues were completed behind closed doors. That modelling was based on all 10 leagues being completed, even though seasons in France and the Netherlands have been ended.

"Our recent analysis reveals that the aggregate value of all the 4,183 players in the 10 European leagues under consideration decreased by a total of almost EUR 10 billion, a 26.5 percent drop since February for Scenario 1," said KPMG's latest Football Benchmark report.

"Players' values would decrease by EUR 6.6 billion, a 17.7 percent decrease in Scenario 2."

Paris Saint-Germain players Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are still the two most valuable players according to the report, but the number of players worth over 100 million euros would shrink from 15 before the pandemic to just eight if seasons were not completed.

The lack of cash could, though, see clubs becoming more creative with swap deals.

"Financial constraints are likely to lead to a decrease both in the volume of transactions and in the transfer fees, and to an increase in the number of swap and loan deals," the report added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Transfer value in Europe's top leagues could plummet by 10 billion euros
  • The report estimates that Europe's top 5 leagues could lose 4 bn euros
  • Transfer spending is expected to fall dramatically due to the coronavirus
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Barcelona And Real Madrid Players Begin Virus Testing
Coronavirus: Barcelona And Real Madrid Players Begin Virus Testing
Bayern Munich To Sign Leroy Sane On Five-Year Deal: Report
Bayern Munich To Sign Leroy Sane On Five-Year Deal: Report
Germany Plans To Restart Bundesliga In May
Germany Plans To Restart Bundesliga In May
Juventus Players Return To Training Without Quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus Players Return To Training Without Quarantined Cristiano Ronaldo
Aaron Ramsey First Juventus Player Back For Training, Cristiano Ronaldo On 2-Week Quarantine
Aaron Ramsey First Juventus Player Back For Training, Cristiano Ronaldo On 2-Week Quarantine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.