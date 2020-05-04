Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Coronavirus: Borussia Dortmund Players, Staff Test Negative

Updated: 04 May 2020 12:57 IST

All members of Borussia Dortmund's professional squad and staff tested negative during the first series of coronavirus tests.

Coronavirus: Borussia Dortmund Players, Staff Test Negative
Borussia Dortmund said further tests will follow to ensure the largest possible degree of certainty. © Twitter

German club Borussia Dortmund said all members of the professional squad and staff tested negative during the first series of the coronavirus test adding that "further tests will follow" to ensure the largest possible degree of certainty. "Borussia Dortmund has put its professional squad and members of staff through a first series of coronavirus tests. These tests did not reveal a single positive case," the Bundesliga club said in a statement. "Further tests will follow - in the knowledge that there can be no guarantees in any sector - to ensure the largest possible degree of certainty.

"BVB will do everything in its power to ensure that there are no ill persons involved in training operations and that there are no ill members of staff working with the team," it added.

On Friday, FC Cologne announced that three people tested positive after the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff underwent coronavirus tests.

"Cologne had the entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for COVID-19. Three people tested positive, all are symptom free," the club said in a statement on its website. "After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home.

"Cologne will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected."

The club said it would continue to train in preparation for the campaign to resume, with further tests to be carried out as part of the league's health and safety protocol.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Borussia Dortmund players and staff tested for COVID-19
  • The club said the tests did not reveal a single positive case
  • Dortmund revealed more tests will follow
Related Articles
Erling Haaland Names Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic As His Childhood Idols
Erling Haaland Names Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic As His Childhood Idols
Coronavirus: Bundesliga Big 4 Pledge Financial Aid For Rivals
Coronavirus: Bundesliga Big 4 Pledge Financial Aid For Rivals
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium
Borussia Dortmund Fans Donate Over 70,000 Euros To Bars, Restaurants Around Stadium
Champions League, PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Key As PSG Face Borussia Dortmund
Champions League, PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Key As PSG Face Borussia Dortmund
Champions League: Imperfect Liverpool Offer Hope To Atletico Madrid
Champions League: Imperfect Liverpool Offer Hope To Atletico Madrid
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.