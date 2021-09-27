Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has described Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut for the Red Devils as "Caesar entering Rome". United pulled off one of the biggest signings this year by re-signing Ronaldo from Juventus on deadline day, 12 years on from his initial departure to Real Madrid. On his return, Ronald scored two goals against Newcastle United at Old Trafford and that game was even attended by Ferguson, who had earlier described Ronaldo as his son.

"It's fantastic. You saw on Saturday that it was like Caesar entering Rome after victory. I came, I saw, I conquered. It was fantastic. I mean, for anyone who is a United fan, we could have had a million people in there, without doubt, as there were so many outside, hundreds outside. It's one of these things. When he was here as a kid, his learning process was very, very quick," Ferguson told the club's official podcast, as reported by goal.com.

"A lot of people said he was a diver and there was a little spell of that but, after that, he was attacking defenders and all he needed was a nudge and he would waltz by them. He would attack with unbelievable speed. I think the increasing knowledge of his game -- I think he was born with a desire," he added.

Further talking about Ronaldo, Ferguson said: "He sacrificed himself to be the best. I remember we were playing Arsenal on the Saturday and it was pouring with rain at Carrington. I said to him, and you know he would always practice after training, and I said, 'In. We've got a game tomorrow and it's too wet. The ground is too soft.'

"So I went into my office, looked out of the window and what did he do? He went on the astroturf. I had no argument! I couldn't say anything to him. He's beat me," he added.

Ronaldo has taken his tally to four goals in four appearances since his debut against Newcastle.