 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Chinese Footballer Wu Lei Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Spain

Updated: 21 March 2020 13:17 IST

Wu Lei, China's best-known football player, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona.

Chinese Footballer Wu Lei Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Spain
Wu Lei moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year. © AFP

Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Espanyol in Spain, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on Saturday. "Wu Lei has mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment," the CFA said in a statement, adding that they had been given the news by La Liga strugglers Espanyol. "The Chinese Football Association has maintained close communication with Wu Lei and the club, and will provide all necessary assistance as appropriate. We wish Wu Lei a speedy recovery."

The 28-year-old striker, China's best-known player, is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Xinhua news agency said.

Wu is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe's five top leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

The coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has since turned into a pandemic that has killed thousands around the world.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wu Lei has been diagnosed with the coronavirus
  • Chinese football star Wu Lei plays for Espanyol in Spain
  • The 28-year-old striker is in self-isolation at home in Barcelona
Related Articles
Crystal Palaces Wilfried Zaha Offers Free Accommodation To "Health Workers" Fighting Coronavirus
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha Offers Free Accommodation To "Health Workers" Fighting Coronavirus
Napoli To Resume Training On March 25 Despite Italys Coronavirus Crisis
Napoli To Resume Training On March 25 Despite Italy's Coronavirus Crisis
Euro 2020 Retains Name Despite New 2021 Schedule
'Euro 2020' Retains Name Despite New 2021 Schedule
Sunil Chhetri Claims He Can Beat Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Carom
Sunil Chhetri Claims He Can Beat Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo In Carom
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Death Of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri Mourn Death Of Indian Football Legend PK Banerjee
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.