 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Chinese Fans Round On 'Rat' Carlos Tevez After Holiday Barb

Updated: 17 January 2018 11:31 IST

Carlos Tevez struggled for form and fitness during a disastrous stint in China, where he was among the best-paid players in the world on a reported weekly salary of 730,000 euros.

Chinese Fans Round On 'Rat' Carlos Tevez After Holiday Barb
Furious Chinese football fans branded Carlos Tevez shameless © AFP

Furious Chinese football fans branded Carlos Tevez shameless and "a rat" on Wednesday after the Argentine striker described his ill-fated spell at Shanghai Shenhua as a "holiday for seven months". The 33-year-old struggled for form and fitness during a disastrous stint in China, where he was among the best-paid players in the world on a reported weekly salary of 730,000 euros.

He brought his Chinese nightmare to a premature end when he returned to Boca Juniors earlier this month and on Monday joked with Argentine television channel TyC Sports: "It's fine because I was on holiday for seven months."

That prompted an outpouring of anger on Chinese social media, with fans of a number of Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs rounding on the man often disparagingly labelled "very homesick boy" in the Asian country.

"Football hooligan, please get your arse out and never return to China again. Scum," wrote one on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

"I wonder if there is anyone more shameless than him," added another.

Tevez missed half of Shenhua's CSL games injured, out of form or out of shape, and when he did play he failed to justify his hefty pay cheque, scoring just four league goals.

As well as hitting out at Tevez, whose previous clubs include Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, Chinese fans also said Shenhua should take same of the blame.

"After looking at Tevez's interview my heart as a Chinese football fan is again deeply hurt," wrote another on Weibo.

"While we are chasing Tevez like a rat crossing the street, China's (football) managers should also do some good self-reflection."

In contrast, Tevez has been warmly welcomed back for his third stint at Boca and has a supporter in Argentine great Diego Maradona.

"He filled Santa's sack with dollars and came back to Boca," Maradona was quoted as saying by Argentine TV earlier this month.

Shenhua, who are keen to draw a line under the Tevez fiasco, declined to comment.

Topics : Football
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Tevez described his spell at Shanghai Shenhua as a "holiday for 7 months"
  • He scored only four goals in 16 Chinese Super League appearances
  • It's fine for the Shanghai coach and president to criticise me: Tevez
Related Articles
Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football, Says His Brother
Ronaldinho Retires From Professional Football, Says His Brother
Premier League: Arsenal's Theo Walcott Set For Everton Medical
Premier League: Arsenal's Theo Walcott Set For Everton Medical
Premier League: Manchester United Put Alexis Sanchez Saga Aside To See Off Stoke City
Premier League: Manchester United Put Alexis Sanchez Saga Aside To See Off Stoke City
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 23 20 2 1 62
2 Manchester United 23 15 5 3 50
3 Liverpool 23 13 8 2 47
4 Chelsea 23 14 5 4 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 5 5 44
6 Arsenal 23 11 6 6 39
7 Burnley 23 9 7 7 34
8 Leicester City 23 8 7 8 31
9 Everton 23 7 6 10 27
10 Watford 23 7 5 11 26
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.