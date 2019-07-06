 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata To Join Atletico Madrid On Permanent Deal

Updated: 06 July 2019 19:16 IST

Alvaro Morata was Chelsea's record signing when he joined the club from Real Madrid for 60 million pounds ($75 million) on a five-year contract in July 2017

Chelsea
Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis. © Twitter

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will join Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis after the end of his 18-month loan deal, the clubs announced on Saturday. The 26-year-old has been at the Spanish club since January, scoring six goals in 17 games, and is on loan until the end of the 2019/20 season. The Spain international was Chelsea's record signing when he joined the club from Real Madrid for 60 million pounds ($75 million) on a five-year contract in July 2017, and scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for the Blues.

Despite scoring on his Premier League debut, the former Real Madrid player failed to find his feet in England, with injury and poor form costing him his place in the starting line-up.

He had to share striking responsibilities with Olivier Giroud when the France international arrived in January 2018 and now-departed manager Maurizio Sarri's preference for using Eden Hazard as a central striker further restricted Morata's involvement.

Morata tweeted that he was happy that he would be remaining with Diego Simeone's side.

"We would like to thank Alvaro for his contribution and wish him the best of luck for the future," Chelsea said in a statement.

Atletico, who signed another forward Joao Felix from Benfica for 126 million euros ($142 million) earlier this week, finished second in La Liga last season.

The Spanish club said in a statement: "Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alvaro Morata as of July 1, 2020.

"The Spanish striker will play at our club on loan this season, as was agreed when he joined Atletico de Madrid in the January transfer window, and the move will become permanent at the beginning of the 2020-21 season."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Álvaro Morata Chelsea Chelsea Atlético Madrid Atletico Madrid Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alvaro Morata has been at Atletico Madrid since January
  • Morata scored 24 goals in 72 appearances for Chelsea
  • Morata tweeted that he was happy that he would be remaining with Simeone
Related Articles
UEFA 2020 Qualifiers: Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata On The Spot As Spain Cruise Past Sweden
UEFA 2020 Qualifiers: Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata On The Spot As Spain Cruise Past Sweden
Euro Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata Double Gives Spain Victory Over Malta
Euro Qualifiers: Alvaro Morata Double Gives Spain Victory Over Malta
La Liga: Alvaro Morata Double Keeps Atletico Madrid
La Liga: Alvaro Morata Double Keeps Atletico Madrid's Title Hopes Alive
Alvaro Morata Hits Double For FA Cup Holders Chelsea, Gillingham Knock Out Cardiff
Alvaro Morata Hits Double For FA Cup Holders Chelsea, Gillingham Knock Out Cardiff
Premier League: Maurizio Sarri
Premier League: Maurizio Sarri's Ross Barkley Call Rewarded As Chelsea Beat Southampton
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.