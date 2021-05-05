English side Chelsea will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Stamford Bridge on May 6. After drawing the first leg 1-1 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid, both teams will aim to put their best foot forward in order to qualify for the final against Manchester City scheduled to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in the city of Istanbul in Turkey on May 29. Chelsea's Christian Pullsic scored an important away goal in the first leg in the 14th minuted which was later nullified by Madrid striker Karim Benzema fifteen minutes later in the 29th minute of the first half.

Where will Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

When will Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match be played?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match will be played on Thursday, May 6.

What time will Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match begin?

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match?

The live streaming for Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final second leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)