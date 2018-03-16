 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Champions League: Manchester City Won't Fancy Liverpool Euro Test, Says Jurgen Klopp

Updated: 16 March 2018 20:23 IST

The quarter-final first leg will take place at Anfield on April 4 and the decisive return is set for April at Eastlands 10.

Champions League: Manchester City Won
Klopp's side were paired with Premier League leaders City in Friday's draw © AFP

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester City won't be happy to have been drawn against Liverpool in a Champions League quarter-final showdown of Premier League rivals. Klopp's side were paired with Premier League leaders City in Friday's draw and the Reds boss is certain Pep Guardiola's side will be feeling a little nervous about the prospect. Although City beat Liverpool 5-0 in September, they suffered their only league defeat this season at Liverpool on January 14. The Reds raced into a 4-1 lead before settling for a 4-3 victory and Klopp believes that vibrant performance will set the tone for the European rematch. The quarter-final first leg will take place at Anfield on April 4 and the decisive return is set for April at Eastlands 10.

"We've lost once and we've won once against them in the league. I don't think they thought before the best draw they could have got is Liverpool. That's a sign for us and how strong we can be," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

"We are for sure not the favourites in this round, but in the last eight there are not a lot of favourites -- maybe two of them, Bayern and Barcelona -- but thank God it's football and nothing is decided."

The tie will be the first meeting between Premier League sides in the Champions League quarter-finals since 2010-11 when Manchester United beat Chelsea.

Facing another English team gives the clash added spice and Klopp is relishing the occasion.

- Added spice -

"I've said it before and it's still the truth, it's always common in a draw that you'll get your neighbour, more or less, but to be honest I don't mind, really," he said.

"It is exactly like it was before -- we take what we've got. Now it's Manchester City, let's go.

"We have a few games to play until then, but I am really looking forward to it and we will give it everything."

Runaway leaders City are 21 points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool, but Klopp hopes the frenzied atmosphere at Anfield on another big European night will prove a key factor.

Asked whether he a special night was in store, Klopp replied: "100 percent! We are already looking forward to that. And it's a nice, short trip for our supporters when we go to City.

"We can get a result at home for sure, but it's obviously a difficult game.

"The good thing is they are the team we know most about. It's not too cool for England because now only one team can go to the semis. But we will try everything."

City are chasing their first European Cup and the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain admits Liverpool will pose a significant obstacle.

"It's a very difficult one. We like to travel and to go to another country in the Champions League but it is what it is," he said.

"In the Champions League there is no time for mistakes, everything has to work, you have to be almost perfect in both games. We know the power and the strength of Liverpool."

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Manchester City Liverpool Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Klopp believes City won't be happy to have been drawn against Liverpool
  • Klopp's side were paired with City in Champions League quarters
  • The quarter-final first leg will take place at Anfield on April 4
Related Articles
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Draw Manchester City In Quarter-Finals
UEFA Champions League: Liverpool Draw Manchester City In Quarter-Finals
Premier League: Marcus Rashford Hits Double As Manchester United Hold Off Liverpool
Premier League: Marcus Rashford Hits Double As Manchester United Hold Off Liverpool
Manchester United-Liverpool Still The Biggest Premier League Draw
Manchester United-Liverpool Still The Biggest Premier League Draw
Champions League: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Wholesale Changes For Porto Visit
Champions League: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Wholesale Changes For Porto Visit
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits 32nd Goal Of Season As Liverpool Go Second
Premier League: Mohamed Salah Hits 32nd Goal Of Season As Liverpool Go Second
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 30 26 3 1 81
2 Manchester United 30 20 5 5 65
3 Tottenham Hotspur 30 18 7 5 61
4 Liverpool 30 17 9 4 60
5 Chelsea 30 17 5 8 56
6 Arsenal 30 14 6 10 48
7 Burnley 30 11 10 9 43
8 Leicester City 30 10 10 10 40
9 Everton 30 10 7 13 37
10 Watford 30 10 6 14 36
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.