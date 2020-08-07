Pep Guardiola says Manchester City want to impose their game when they meet Real Madrid in their postponed Champions League match on Saturday, believing his side are ready to face the 13-time champions. City host Zinedine Zidane's team in the second leg of their last-16 tie, leading 2-1 after their win in the Bernabeu in February. Guardiola's side lost their Premier League crown to Liverpool but have a chance to finish the coronavirus-interrupted season by becoming European champions for the first time.

When is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Saturday, August 08.

Where will the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

What time does the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Manchester City vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)