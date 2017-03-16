 
Champions League: Manchester City Crash Out, Atletico Madrid Stroll Into Quarters

Updated: 16 March 2017 10:02 IST

Trailing 5-3 from the first leg in England, first-half strikes from teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho put the home side in control of the return clash at the Stade Louis II.

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League on the away goals rule. © AFP

Tiemoue Bakayoko's fine header powered Monaco into the Champions League quarter-finals as Wednesday's 3-1 victory condemned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to a shock exit on away goals.

Leroy Sane's 71st-minute goal handed City a 6-5 advantage on aggregate, but Bakayoko turned home Thomas Lemar's free-kick 13 minutes from time as Monaco claimed a famous win.

Atletico stroll

Last year's runners-up Atletico Madrid eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League after snuffing out Bayer Leverkusen with a 0-0 draw at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday.

Leading 4-2 from the first leg in Germany, Atletico join their city rivals and holders Real Madrid and the miracle men from Barcelona in Friday's last-eight draw.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • Tiemoue Bakayoko's powered Monaco into the Champions League quarters
  • Monaco condemned Manchester City to a shock exit on away goals
  • Atletico Madrid eased into the quarter-finals of the Champions League
