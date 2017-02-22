 
Champions League: Manchester City, Atletico Madrid Carve Out Wins

Updated: 22 February 2017 08:34 IST

Sergio Aguero and Antoine Griezmann were among the goals for Manchester City and Atletico Madrid on an eventful night in the Champions League.

Sergio Aguero helped Manchester City beat Monaco 5-3. © AFP

Sergio Aguero starred as Manchester City beat Monaco 5-3 in a breathless and dizzyingly end-to-end Champions League last 16 first-leg encounter at a rocking Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead, only for Kylian Mbappe to level and Radamel Falcao to score twice -- the second goal a magnificent chip -- as Leonardo Jardim's side moved into a 3-2 lead.

But City struck three times in the last 19 minutes, through Aguero's second goal, John Stones and Leroy Sane, to put Pep Guardiola's men in charge ahead of the return leg on March 15.

Atletico Madrid win

Antoine Griezmann was among the scorers for Atletico Madrid as they weathered a late storm against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday to claim a 4-2 victory in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Saul Niguez and Griezmann put the Spanish side two goals up at the interval, but Leverkusen pulled one back through Karim Bellarabi at the start of the second half.

A Kevin Gameiro penalty then restored Atletico's two-goal advantage just before the hour mark, and while a Stefan Savic own goal gave Leverkusen hope again, Fernando Torres came off the bench to make it 4-2 late on.

The home side put in a brave performance and came close to equalising in the last 10 minutes, but Torres's late goal sealed a deserved victory for the visitors ahead of the return in Spain next month.

Topics : Manchester City Atlético Madrid Antoine Griezmann Sergio Leonel Aguero del Castillo Football
Highlights
  • Manchester City beat Monaco 5-3
  • Atletico Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2
  • Sergio Aguero and Antoine Griezmann were among the goals
