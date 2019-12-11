Lyon supporters and players clashed following the full-time whistle after captain Memphis Depay 's equaliser sent the French club through to the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday following a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner both scored from the penalty spot for the Germans before Houssem Aouar and Depay netted for Lyon in the second half, who reached the knockout phase after Zenit lost 3-0 to Benfica in the other Group G game. At the end of the game some of the home side's supporters clashed with their players on the field as one fan brandished a flag telling defender Marcelo to leave the club.

Depay approached the individual to grab the banner and other supporters ran down from the stands as the Dutch forward's team-mates including Anthony Lopes surrounded him.

Brazilian defender Marcelo has a strained relationship with the Lyon ultras after an altercation at Lisbon airport following the defeat to Benfica in October.

"I don't need to say anything more. Something happened. It's for us to deal with internally," goalkeeper Lopes told RMC Sport.

"It will stay between us. We'll see what happens, we'll try and find solutions," he added.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia made two changes from the side that beat Nimes on Friday as winger Martin Terrier and midfielder Lucas Tousart started.

Leipzig counterpart Julian Nagelsmann, safe in the knowledge his side were guaranteed top spot, brought in five new faces following their convincing weekend victory over Hoffenheim.

Forsberg opened the scoring after nine minutes as he slotted in from the spot after referee Anthony Taylor checked a Lopes foul on Yussuf Poulsen with VAR.

Nagelsmann's men doubled their advantage just past the half-hour after Tousart felled Christopher Nkunku in the box.

Germany forward Werner converted the penalty for his 20th goal in all competitions for the season.

Lyon's best chance to halve the deficit in the first half fell to Moussa Dembele two minutes into injury time. His powerful deflected effort smashed against the crossbar and the Germans cleared the danger.

Second-half comeback

Houssem Aouar gave Lyon reason to believe five minutes into the second half with a curling lob over Peter Gulacsi.

Dembele then could have made up for his earlier miss on 63 minutes but he failed to make contact with a low driving Terrier cross.

Depay claimed the crucial goal with eight minutes remaining when his low shot beat Gulacsi at his back post.

Substitute Konrad Laimer could have knocked Lyon out of Europe in the closing stages but looped his effort over the crossbar.

Benfica will parachute into the last 32 of the Europa League after pipping Zenit to third place in the group following victory in Portugal.