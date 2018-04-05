 
Champions League: Liverpool Stun Manchester City, Barcelona Thrash Roma

Updated: 05 April 2018 07:27 IST

Salah fired Liverpool ahead on 12 minutes with Oxlade-Chamberlain hammering in a terrific long-range strike before Mane headed in a third as Jurgen Klopp beat City counterpart Pep Guardiola for the sixth time in 10 meetings.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool ahead on 12 minutes. © AFP

Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane scored as Liverpool stunned Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield in Wednesday's first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The return fixture takes place in Manchester on April 10.

Barca win

Luis Suarez's late strike sealed a 4-1 win for Barcelona against Roma in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg on Wednesday to leave the Catalans on the brink of a place in the last four.

Lionel Messi was not among the goals on his return to the Barca starting line-up but a pair of own goals from Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas had the hosts in control at the Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique made it three, with Edin Dzeko pulling one back before Suarez completed the scoring late on. Roma have a mountain to climb in next Tuesday's return.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : Liverpool Manchester City Football Barcelona Roma
