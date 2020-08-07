Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri dismissed talk that his future would depend on the result of Saturday's Champions League last 16, second leg match against Lyon in Turin. The Serie A champions trail the Ligue 1 side following their 1-0 defeat in France six months ago before the coronavirus lockdown. Juventus won a ninth league title in a row but have shown a dip in form after the coronavirus lockdown with just two wins in their last eight matches. Argentina forward Paulo Dybala remains uncertain with a thigh injury but Cristiano Ronaldo has been training "with intensity and strength," said Sarri.

When is the Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match?

The Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will be played on Saturday, August 08.

Where will the Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time does the Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match?

The Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Juventus vs Lyon UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.

