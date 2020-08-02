Sunday night's historic UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon will be the first played behind closed doors and could also see the Paris Saint-Germain of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe win the trophy for the first time, but a Bayern Munich side led by the prolific Robert Lewandowski block their path. It is a mouthwatering showdown between two of Europe's super-clubs, with PSG eager to cap their rise in the last decade under Qatari ownership and Bayern hoping to lift the trophy for the sixth time. Such an occasion deserves to be played in front of a full stadium, but the cavernous, 65,000-seat Estadio da Luz will be empty.

When is the PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match will be played on Monday, August 24.

Where will the PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match be played?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match will take place behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

What time does the PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match begin?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match will begin at 12:30am (Monday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match?

Promoted

The live streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League final match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)