 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Tottenham vs Liverpool, 2019 Champions League Final Match, Football Live Score: Liverpool Lead Through Mohamed Salah Penalty At Half-Time

Updated:02 June 2019 01:27 IST

Champions League Final 2019: Five-time Champions Liverpool take on first-time finalists Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham vs Liverpool, 2019 Champions League Final Match, Football Live Score: Liverpool Lead Through Mohamed Salah Penalty At Half-Time
2019 Champions League Final: Europe's biggest prize at stake between two English clubs. © Twitter

Mohamed Salah's early penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at half-time in Saturday's all-English Champions League final in Madrid.The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko. Italy great Paolo Maldini holds the record for the fastest goal after he scored with just 50 seconds gone in the 2005 final against Liverpool. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates of 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, straight from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid

  • 01:22 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Liverpool lead 1-0 at half-time through a controversial penalty. Mauricio's men will think they can still pull one back, they have shown intent but lacking the penetration. Liverpool have played the pressing game well in the first-half. There might be a few forced changes, at least for one side. It's all to play for in the final 45 minutes. 
  • 01:19 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    The Danish would know, his touch let him down. The two-footed player tried to take a hit from the 26-odd yard, skies it way above the crossbar. 1 minute to be played in first half. 
  • 01:16 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Salah chases the ball..but fine covering by Verthongen. Plays the ball back to Lloris, who plays the ball back into play. 
  • 01:15 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Henderson to Firmino...Henderson again... deflected away for a Liverpool corner. Not much from the corner. 
  • 01:12 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Tremendous strike from Robertson, Matip initiated the attack, but the ball goes just over the crossbar and a rising in full-stretch Hugo lloris. 
  • 01:08 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Tottenham making sure the shape at the back is good, after conceding an early goal. Liverpool playing the pressing game well, Tottenham need to get the penetration right. 
  • 01:07 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Corner taken quickly... Trippier with a touch, the ball goes out of play with a deflection. 
  • 01:06 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Sissoko to Eriksen...now Rose finds Eriksen in the centre again... Kane to Winks plays the ball wide out of reach for Tippier on the right flank 
  • 01:04 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Spurs failing to get the penetration, playing in their own half, with a few back passes. Trying to build on but going back to their keeper Lloris, time and again. 
  • 01:02 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Forces Hugo Lloris to hit the ball into play horridly! 
  • 01:01 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Tottenham keeping the ball, Son makes a cross-field run, mistimed it. Referee calls it offside 
  • 00:58 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Robertson dips it in, cleared away... Trippier has gone down. Looks like Robertson hand came in the way, looks intentional, referee lets off with a warning. 
  • 00:56 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Robertson with a brilliant cross to find Salah...but the Egyptian was not alert of that one coming. 
  • 00:54 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Salah, illusive in his gameplay, tries to go with his left-foot, deflection. Liverpool will get a corner.... comfortably puched away by Tottenham's World Cup winning goal keeper 
  • 00:53 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Eriksen tries to find Son with a short pass... fails to get it right. Liverpool return on the ball. 
  • 00:50 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Hugo lloris did not anticipate that one, brilliant shot taken by the Liverpool full-back, just about off target. 
  • 00:49 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Deep ball played by Vertonghen, trying to find Son on the left flank. A bit to heavy. Liverpool return on the ball. Eriksen has shifted on the right. 
  • 00:47 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Trippier from the right flank.. find Eriksen...now Sissoko plays it back to Eriksen... Eriksen's cross a bit too heavy and will out of play. 
  • 00:46 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Rash challenge by Matip on Kane...but referee doesn't produces a card here. Too lenient? 
  • 00:44 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Alexander-Arnold delivers, puched away by Lloris. Kane playing central for Tottenham. 
  • 00:42 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Sissoko tries to go for a long ranger, has the impression of lacking composure and does exactly the same. Poor attempt, not on target. 
  • 00:41 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Sissoko to Trippier now Winks...good run from Winks in the wings, but fails to keep the ball in play. Heavy touch there. 
  • 00:40 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Ali makes a brilliant move from the left flank, helped on by Alexander-Arnold. Couldn't quite keep the ball in the play. 
  • 00:38 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    First corner of the match awarded to Tottenham. Son makes a move towards the ball Van Dijk clears it away. Liverpool are back into possession. 
  • 00:35 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool in the front from the spot after a controversial start. 
  • 00:34 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    30 seconds being played and penalty has been awarded to Liverpool for a handball. 
  • 00:31 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Captains exchange team-sheets, we are minutes away from kick-off! 
  • 00:29 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
  • 00:28 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Tottenham and Liverpool take on the field, amidst large cheer, the Champions League is being played. The atmosphere is decked up in red and blue! 
  • 00:26 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    Imagine Dragons perform their hit-track 'on top of the world' in Madrid. The stage is set for kick-off! 
  • 00:01 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
    "No surprise to see him start, we always expected it" 
  • 23:49 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:44 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:34 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko, Son; Alli; Kane

    Subs: Vorm Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Walker-Peters, Llorente, Foyth, Aurier, Moura, Davies

    Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane;

    Subs: Mignolet, Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlande-Chaberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, Origi

    Referee: D Skomina (Slovenia)
  • 23:31 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:23 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:16 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:14 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:09 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
  • 23:05 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Liverpool Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Football Live Score Live Blogs Football
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Liverpool, Tottenham Set For Champions League Showdown As Madrid Picks Up English Accent
    Liverpool, Tottenham Set For Champions League Showdown As Madrid Picks Up English Accent
    Champions League Final: Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool Chase Biggest Win Of All To Drop Loser Tag For Good
    Champions League Final: Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool Chase Biggest Win Of All To Drop Loser Tag For Good
    Real Madrid Make "Contact" With Liverpool
    Real Madrid Make "Contact" With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Over Summer Transfer: Reports
    Dominant Manchester City Will Only Get Better, Pep Guardiola Warns Rivals
    Dominant Manchester City Will Only Get Better, Pep Guardiola Warns Rivals
    Manchester City Batter Brighton To Retain Premier League Title
    Manchester City Batter Brighton To Retain Premier League Title
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
    ss