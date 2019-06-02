Mohamed Salah's early penalty gave Liverpool a 1-0 lead against Tottenham at half-time in Saturday's all-English Champions League final in Madrid.The Egyptian scored the second quickest goal in Champions League final history as he converted from the spot after just one minute and 48 seconds following a handball by Moussa Sissoko. Italy great Paolo Maldini holds the record for the fastest goal after he scored with just 50 seconds gone in the 2005 final against Liverpool. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Updates of 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, straight from Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid
- 01:22 (IST)Jun 02, 2019Liverpool lead 1-0 at half-time through a controversial penalty. Mauricio's men will think they can still pull one back, they have shown intent but lacking the penetration. Liverpool have played the pressing game well in the first-half. There might be a few forced changes, at least for one side. It's all to play for in the final 45 minutes.
- 00:29 (IST)Jun 02, 2019
#UCLfinal FEVER!!! pic.twitter.com/F0WT9hOEXb— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
- 23:49 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
@LFC!— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
Liverpool have scored 13 goals in their last five #UCL games.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/CCmku5szlQ
- 23:44 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
For now the wears both club colours... #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/eW93PQ58UE— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019
- 23:34 (IST)Jun 01, 2019Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko, Son; Alli; KaneSubs: Vorm Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Lamela, Wanyama, Dier, Walker-Peters, Llorente, Foyth, Aurier, Moura, DaviesLiverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane;Subs: Mignolet, Kelleher, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Oxlande-Chaberlain, Shaqiri, Brewster, OrigiReferee: D Skomina (Slovenia)
- 23:31 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
Final style.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019
#SuitedByBOSS #UCLfinal #COYS pic.twitter.com/RC2ewwF5Th
- 23:23 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. @WilliamHill latest (18+) https://t.co/1HRJd1Kg3B#UCLfinal #COYS pic.twitter.com/llnpxbjrdn— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019
- 23:16 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
Our line-up for the #UCLfinal…#WeAreLiverpool— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 1, 2019
- 23:14 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
Liverpool and Tottenham fans enjoying themselves together in Madrid this afternoon. #LFC #THFC pic.twitter.com/5iSIZK7OQA— Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) May 31, 2019
- 23:09 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
The lads are in the building! #UCLfinal #COYS pic.twitter.com/fGWBEzS2K3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019
- 23:05 (IST)Jun 01, 2019
Liverpool fans are taking over the streets of Madrid. pic.twitter.com/6R6eWIUVMp— Seor (@EnRouteAnfield) May 31, 2019