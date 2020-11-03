Nine Dynamo Kiev players who tested positive for coronavirus will miss this week's group stage game against Barcelona in the Champions League, the team said Monday. "Due to positive Covid-19 tests, a number of players will not be able to help the team in Barcelona," the Ukrainian side said in a statement Monday that named the players. They include goalkeepers Georgiy Bushchan and Denys Boyko, defenders Vitaly Mykolenko and Oleksandr Karavaev and midfielder Mykola Shaparenko.

Captain Serhiy Sydorchuk is suspended after receiving a red card, while three other players -- Mykyta Burda, Oleksandr Tymchyk and Vladimir Kostevych -- are injured.

After being beaten by Juventus 2-0 at home, Dynamo Kiev blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Ferencvaros in Hungary.

Dynamo will play Barcelona in Spain on Wednesday.

Ukraine has registered more than 400,000 coronavirus cases and 7,375 fatalities, according to the health ministry data published Monday.