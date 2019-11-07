 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Champions League: Maurizio Sarri Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted Furiously After Being Substituted

Updated: 07 November 2019 11:01 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to complete 90 minutes in a Champions League match for the first time since February 2016.

Champions League: Maurizio Sarri Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Reacted Furiously After Being Substituted
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy after being substituted. © AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo was clearly unhappy after being substituted for Paulo Dybala by Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri in the 82nd minute of the Champions League match against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday. There was a certain outbreak by Cristiano Ronaldo fans on Twitter after the Portuguese talisman was substituted with many slamming Maurizio Sarri for his decision. But the former Chelsea and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri calmly explained why Cristiano Ronaldo had to be substituted while Juventus were chasing a winner in the match.

"Ronaldo was angry because he wasn't very well, he had a knee problem a few days ago and his adductor easily got tired," Sarri was quoted as saying by goal.com.

"At the end of the first half he was nervous. I was afraid he would hurt himself and I preferred to take him off," the Italian added.

It is the first time since February 2016 that Cristiano Ronaldo failed to complete 90 minutes in a Champions League fixture. To make this worse, Ronaldo was also robbed off his goal scoring chance when Aaron Ramsey tapped home his effort on the line.

Juventus, however, booked their last 16 berth in the Champions League after Douglas Costa scored the winner in the injury time.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also booked their Champions League last 16 spots on Wednesday night.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Juventus Juventus Bayern München Bayern München Paris SG Paris SG Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo failed to complete 90 minutes in a CL match
  • Ronaldo was clearly unhappy after being substituted for Paulo Dybala
  • Sarri calmly explained why Cristiano Ronaldo had to be substituted
Related Articles
Juventus Go Four Points Clear In Serie A As Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 701st Goal
Juventus Go Four Points Clear In Serie A As Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 701st Goal
Ukraine vs Portugal, Euro Qualifiers: Ukraine Qualify For Euro 2020 Despite Cristiano Ronaldo
Ukraine vs Portugal, Euro Qualifiers: Ukraine Qualify For Euro 2020 Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th Goal
Portugal vs Luxembourg, Euro Qualifiers: Portugal Cruise As Cristiano Ronaldo Closes In On Century Of International Goals
Portugal vs Luxembourg, Euro Qualifiers: Portugal Cruise As Cristiano Ronaldo Closes In On Century Of International Goals
Inter Milan vs Juventus: Gonzalo Higuain
Inter Milan vs Juventus: Gonzalo Higuain's Late Winner Helps Juventus Go Top Of Serie A
Juventus vs Bayer: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Juventus Brush Aside Bayer Leverkusen
Juventus vs Bayer: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores As Juventus Brush Aside Bayer Leverkusen
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.