Chelsea's Ben Chilwell said he would have preferred a win, but being able to keep a clean sheet against a ''very good attacking side'' Sevilla was also a positive thing. Chelsea witnessed a goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday. In the previous clash, Chelsea saw a 3-3 draw against Southampton in the Premier League. "I think the important thing there was the clean sheet. We knew people would be looking at us after conceding three goals on the weekend and defensively as a team, we were solid today, against a very good team," the club's official website quoted Chilwell as saying.

"... I think we showed that defensively we're a very strong outfit. They're one of the best teams in Europe and to get a clean sheet against a very good attacking side was positive. We didn't give them a lot of chances. It would have been nice to get a win at home but we'll take the draw and a clean sheet," he added.

Chelsea will now face Manchester United in the Premier League on October 24.