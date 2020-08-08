If Barcelona have been weighed down by the burden of expectation in recent years in the Champions League, they should feel freer than ever ahead of Saturday's last 16, second leg against Napoli. Few expect an easy passage into the quarter-finals and if they get there, even fewer expect them to survive against Bayern Munich, the tournament's most convincing team so far, who will surely finish the job against Chelsea in their last-16 tie. With the advantage of an away goal from the 1-1 draw in Italy in February, Barca would usually feel confident against a side that just finished seventh in Serie A, and at the Camp Nou, where they have suffered only one defeat in 58 Champions League games.

When is the Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will be played on Sunday, August 09.

Where will the Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Camp Nou, Barcelona.

What time does the Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Barcelona vs Napoli UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)