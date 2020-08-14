Barcelona take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter final and it could be a competition between the incomparable Lionel Messi and Bayern's Robert Lewandowski. While Messi's exploits need no introduction, Lewandowski is also a force to reckon with as he has scored 13 goals in the league this season. The winner of this contest will take on the winner of the Manchester City vs Lyon match in the semi-final. For Barcelona, Sergio Busquets is back from suspension and Arutro Vidal is also available. But these gains could be offset by any injury to Messi after a tackle by Kalidou Koulibaly. Bayern will miss Benjamin Pavard through injury but should have the services of Kingsley Coman. The eight-team tournament is being played in Lisbon, Portugal, as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic and all matches are played behind closed doors. The final is scheduled for August 23.

When is the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played on Friday, August 14.

Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time does the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am (Saturday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.