Kylian Mbappe looks set to feature for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon on Wednesday having made a good recovery from an ankle injury, his coach Thomas Tuchel said on the eve of the game. "If he trains well on Tuesday evening and nothing extraordinary happens, he will be in the team on Wednesday," Tuchel told reporters. However, Tuchel did then suggest that Mbappe would most likely be used off the bench against the Italians. Mbappe was left in a race against time to be fit for the start of the 'Final Eight' after suffering a sprained ankle in a crunching tackle early in PSG's French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne on July 24.

When is the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, August 12.

Where will the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will take place behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

What time does the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 am (Thursday) IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The live streaming of Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)