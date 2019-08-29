Holders Liverpool will face Napoli in the Champions League group stage for the second season running while Barcelona were placed in the toughest section in Thursday's draw in Monaco. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will also face Austrian champions Salzburg and Belgian champions Genk in Group E. Barcelona will face Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan as well as Slavia Prague in Group F.

Van Dijk, Bronze take UEFA Player of the Year honours

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award on Thursday, edging out Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Lucy Bronze took the women's prize.

Dutchman Van Dijk starred as Liverpool won their sixth European Cup last season with a 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham in Madrid.

Full-back Bronze won the Women's Champions League title with Lyon before helping England reach the women's World Cup semi-finals.