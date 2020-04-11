Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Celtic FC Manager, Players Agree To "Significant Reduction" In Wages

Updated: 11 April 2020 15:28 IST

"We are well aware of the economic realities and are very willing to play our part in recognising them," Celtic manager Neil Lennon said.

Celtic FC Manager, Players Agree To "Significant Reduction" In Wages
Celtic were 13 points clear on top of the Scottish Premiership when domestic football was postponed. © Instagram

Celtic players and coach Neil Lennon have taken a "significant reduction" in wages to help the club with the financial cost of the coronavirus, the Scottish champions announced on Friday. Lennon and the entire first-team squad, as well as several members of Celtic's backroom and executive staff, agreed the cut and to defer "a significant proportion of their earnings" between April and June. "I would like to pay tribute to Neil and the players for their desire to play their part," Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell said in a statement.

"I am also grateful to my own executive team for the commitment they have devoted to this outcome in very difficult working circumstances."

Celtic, chasing a ninth successive league title, were 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership when domestic action was postponed.

The Hoops posted profits of 24 million pounds ($29.9 million) for the final six months of last year.

"We are well aware of the economic realities and are very willing to play our part in recognising them," Lennon said.

"We also know that many within society, including our own support, are facing distress and, in some cases, tragedy.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club, including the players and my own backroom team, expresses our appreciation of the work being done by NHS staff, carers and all who are providing vital public services at this time."

Celtic's arch rivals Rangers announced this week that coaches, players and directors would take a three-month wage deferral.

Amid widespread criticism, the majority of England's Premier League clubs have so far been unable to agree wage cuts and deferrals despite talks involving the players' union.

Southampton became the first Premier League team whose players and staff agreed to defer part of their salaries this week.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Celtic Celtic Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Celtic players and manager Neil Lennon have taken wage cuts
  • The move comes to help the club deal with the costs of coronavirus
  • Neil Lennon said he and the players are "very willing to play their part"
Related Articles
Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Champions League: Celtic Confidence High Ahead of Manchester City Clash
Champions League: Celtic Confidence High Ahead of Manchester City Clash
Champions League: Lionel Messi Nets Hat-Trick as Barcelona Hit Celtic For Seven
Champions League: Lionel Messi Nets Hat-Trick as Barcelona Hit Celtic For Seven
Champions League: Barcelona Sink Celtic, Downpour Denies Manchester City
Champions League: Barcelona Sink Celtic, Downpour Denies Manchester City
Champions League: Pep Guardiola Challenges Man City Ahead of Gladbach Opener
Champions League: Pep Guardiola Challenges Man City Ahead of Gladbach Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.