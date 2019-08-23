 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

"They Have Families": Former Arsenal Star Scores "Unreal" Solo Goal In MLS. Watch Video

Updated: 23 August 2019 12:32 IST

Carlos Vela produced a scintillating individual goal, weaving through the San Jose defence, dribbling the goalkeeper and nonchalantly scoring from close range.

"They Have Families": Former Arsenal Star Scores "Unreal" Solo Goal In MLS. Watch Video
Carlos Vela scored an incredible individual goal for Los Angeles FC vs San Jose Earthquakes. © Carlos Vela/Twitter

Carlos Vela was once considered as one of the top young talents in world football while he was at Premier League club Arsenal. But the Mexican striker's career has not panned out as many would have expected. However, still 30, Carlos Vela is blowing the competition away in Major League Soccer (MLS). Carlos Vela scored twice as Los Angeles FC thrashed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 but it was his second goal in the match that has sent football fans into a tizzy.

Mexico international Vela grabbed his 25th goal of the season from the penalty spot on 17 minutes to make it 2-0 after Diego Rossi had given Los Angeles FC the early lead with a sixth minute strike.

Carlos Vela then produced a scintillating individual goal to put Los Angeles 3-0 up in the 41st minute, weaving through the San Jose defence before walking the ball into the net from close range.

The goal quickly went viral on various social media platforms with the official Major League Soccer (MLS) handle dubbing the goal "unreal".

Here is the goal that will live long in the memory of football fans:

Josh Perez then concluded the scoring nine minutes from time as Los Angeles FC completed a comprehensive win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Los Angeles FC have already booked their place in the MLS Cup playoffs after a relentless campaign that has seen them surge clear of their Western Conference rivals.

Bob Bradley's team lead the standings with 61 points from 26 games, with Minnesota United second on 42 points from 26 games.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Arsenal Arsenal Mexico Mexico Carlos Vela Football
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Carlos Vela scores incredible solo goal for Los Angeles FC in MLS
  • Carlos Vela now has 26 goals this season for Los Angeles FC
  • Los Angeles FC thrashed the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0
Related Articles
Unstoppable Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets Hat-trick In Win Over Los Angeles Football Club
Unstoppable Zlatan Ibrahimovic Nets Hat-trick In Win Over Los Angeles Football Club
UEFA Euro 2012: Referees appointed for first matches
UEFA Euro 2012: Referees appointed for first matches
Arsenal draw 1-1 in China friendly
Arsenal draw 1-1 in China friendly
Vela saves Hodgson from debut defeat
Vela saves Hodgson from debut defeat
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.