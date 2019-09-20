Callum Hudson-Odoi Agrees New Five-Year Deal At Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea winger, quashed speculation over his future by signing a new five-year deal with the Premier League side on Thursday. The 18-year-old was a target for Bayern Munich with his previous contract set to expire at the end of this season. Callum Hudson-Odoi had reportedly been reluctant to commit his future to Chelsea due to a lack of opportunities for young players over recent years. However, all that has changed at the start of this season under Frank Lampard with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham all regularly given their chance to shine.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Hudson-Odoi.

"It's been a long wait but it's done now and I'm really happy about that.

"I've been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at. I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well."

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles tendon against Burnley in April.

But he is already back in training and made his return to action for Chelsea's under-23s last week.

"Callum showed last season just what a thrilling talent he is. We are delighted he has committed to Chelsea and we are all excited about the prospect of seeing him continue to blossom in the years ahead," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

"The club has already been rewarded this season by some brilliant performances from our young Academy graduates, and Callum's new contract guarantees Frank has another outstanding prospect at his disposal."

Hudson-Odoi made 24 appearances in his debut season in the Chelsea first team, scoring five times and winning his first England caps against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in March.