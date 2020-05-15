Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch Live Telecast

Updated: 15 May 2020 19:40 IST

Bundesliga will return to action for the first time since lockdown.

Football will return to Europe for the first time in over two months. © AFP

The Bundesliga will return to action for the first time in two months with Borussia Dortmund taking on FC Schalke. Borrusia Dortmund with 51 points is at the second spot in the Bundesliga. They will be looking to extend their lead in the upcoming match against FC Schalke. On the other hand, Schalke is at the sixth spot in the points table with 37 points in 25 games and will be desperate for a win in their upcoming match. Fans from across the world will be eagerly waiting for this game as all football leagues much like other sports had come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic

When is the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga will be played on May 16, Saturday. 

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga  match be played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga will be played at Signal Iduna Park Stadium. 

What time does the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match?

The live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke Bundesliga match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Borussia Dortmund will play against FC Schalke on Saturday
  • Borussia Dortmund is at the second spot in Bundesliga with 51 points
  • FC Schalke is placed at the 6th spot with 37 points
