Bullied Syrian Refugee Set To Watch Premier League As Huddersfield Footballers Offer Assistance

Syrian refugee teenager, who recently made headlines after his footage of being bullied in a school soccer field went viral, is set to watch a Premier League match from the stadium as two of Huddersfield's players Jonas Lossl and Ramadan Sobhi have expressed their wish to invite the young football fan along with his family to an "all-expenses-paid trip". Lossl and Sobhi offered their assistance in a reply to television presenter Jake Humphrey's tweet. Humphrey had said he wanted to treat the boy's family to an all-expenses-paid trip to a game.

"I completely agree with Jake Humphrey," Lossl tweeted.

"I'd like to show my love by inviting him and his family to a Huddersfield game as my guest," the Denmark international goalkeeper added.

"Can someone help me contact the right person connected to arrange this please?"

Sobhi, an Egypt winger, asked Humphrey to put him in touch with the boy's family, writing: "It would be an honour to host him and his family for a day at Huddersfield Town."

In the video, the 15-year-old boy, whose arm is in a sling, is seen being throttled by another teenager and then wrestled to the ground.

The other boy appears to choke him by pouring water on his face while pinning him down, saying: "I'll drown you".

Police said they were investigating the incident as "a racially-aggravated assault" and had questioned a 16-year-old boy over the footage.

They said the incident occurred on the playing fields of Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in northern England last month.

A crowd-funding page to help the bullying victim has raised more than 75,000 pounds (85,000 euros, 96,000 dollars) by Wednesday afternoon.

(With AFP inputs)