Brazilian Team Doctor In Paris To Assess Neymar

Brazil's national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar has travelled to France to assess the foot injury suffered by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr, a football official said. Lasmar denied media reports that said the 26-year-old striker was seeking surgery to avoid complications during the World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15. "There has been no decision about the treatment," Lasmar told Brazilian newspaper O Globo. "That will be taken on Wednesday after I meet with the PSG doctor." Neymar sprained his right ankle and suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille on Sunday. Lasmar left for Paris on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brazil's national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said Paris Saint-Germain would have the final say over how to treat the injury.

Earlier, Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery described speculation that Neymar would undergo surgery as "false."

The Spaniard said there was a "small chance" the Brazilian would be fit for the second leg of PSG's Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid in Paris on March 6.

The reigning Spanish and European champions won the first leg in Madrid 3-1.

Neymar has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists across all competitions since arriving in the French capital from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros in August.