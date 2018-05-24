Brazilian Football Star Ronaldinho To Marry 2 Women At The Same Time

Brazil football legend Ronaldinho is set to marry two women at the same time, according to reports. Ronaldinho will reportedly tie the knot in August with fiancées Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza. The 38-year-old footballer started dating Beatriz Souza in 2016 and continued his relationship with Priscilla, whom he proposed to several years earlier. The both girls - Priscilla and Beatriz - have been living with Ronaldinho since December in Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

As per Brazil's O Dia newspaper, Ronaldinho will marry the two women at a private ceremony in Rio.

Ronaldinho, who is a former World Player of the Year, proposed to both girls for marriage in January last year. He also gave them engagement rings.

As per the reports, Ronaldinho also give an allowance of around £1,500 as pocket money to Priscilla and Beatriz.

The former Barcelona star even buys same presents for both girls.

Recently, Ronaldinho gave two exact same presents (perfume) to his girls.

One of the best players of his generation, Ronaldinho has won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and a Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldinho has represented Brazil in 97 matches and scored 33 goals. He has played two FIFA World Cups for his country. He was an integral part of the 2002 World Cup-winning Brazil team.

He made his senior team debut with Brazilian football club Gremio in 1998. He stayed at the club till 2001 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2001.In his three-year stint at PSG, Ronaldinho scored 17 goals in his 55 appearances for the French club.

In 2003, Ronaldinho was signed by Spain football giant Barcelona. The Brazilian played for Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 and scored 70 goals in his 145 appearances.

In total, he has 167 goals in 441 appearances while playing for clubs.