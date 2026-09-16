The pitch at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata no longer seems to be a subject of concern for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). With a star-studded Brazil team set to square off against India in Kolkata on 03 October, a delegation from South America arrived in India in August to assess the venue. It was previously reported that the inspection team was not happy with the nature of the pitch and had made its disappointment known to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). However, NDTV has now learned through sources within the CBF that the pitch has officially been given a thumbs up.

A delegation from Brazil first arrived in Kolkata in the middle of August to examine the primary ground and the training field at the Salt Lake Stadium. The team, led by Sergio Dimas de Oliveira, General Supervisor of the Men's National Teams, and Jose Vitor, was accompanied by representatives of the AIFF and the West Bengal sports department.

A discussion took place between all parties during which certain objections over the pitch were raised. However, it has now been reliably learned through sources that the CBF is satisfied with the condition of the ground and is looking forward to the historic India vs Brazil clash next month.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has named a star-studded squad for the India match, with the likes of Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Endrick, and Joao Pedro all making the cut.

The Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio

Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo

Forwards: Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Jr.

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Brazil enjoys a massive fanbase in India. Back in 1977, India welcomed the legendary Pele to the country when he played with the New York Cosmos against Mohun Bagan at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Brazil will be seen in action for the first time since the conclusion of their disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in North America. The five-time World Cup winners are scheduled to play Australia on 25 and 29 September, before facing India on 03 October.

Brazil will also return to Asia in November to face Japan on 14 November and Singapore on 17 November.

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