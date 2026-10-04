Brazilian head coach Carlo Ancelotti was impressed by India's "organised" defence and counter-attacking approach but said his team found it "easier" to control the game after breaking the deadlock in a 4-0 win in the historic football friendly on Saturday. Playing under muggy conditions with a rejigged side, the five-time world champions had to navigate some anxious moments in the opening 27 minutes before Estevao (28th), Pedro (42nd) and Samuel Lino (58th, 90+5) secured a comfortable win over world No. 138 India. “They defended, they were organised, they tried to play on the counter-attack. I think they played a good game,” Ancelotti said of India in the post-match interaction.

The Italian great felt the opening goal changed the complexion of the contest.

“We had difficulty opening the scoring, but the moment we scored through Estevao, we had more opportunities to control the game better,” he said.

Ancelotti was pleased with Brazil's clean sheet but admitted there was still work to do defensively, particularly with a new-look backline playing together for the first time.

“We defended well. We could have defended better. It was a new defence that had never played together, so it could be that not everything was perfect.”

The match was part of Brazil's rebuilding phase following their pre-quarterfinal exit at the World Cup. After drawing 1-1 with Australia and winning the return fixture 4-2, Ancelotti used the three-match FIFA window to take a closer look at younger players.

“It was a test,” he said. “Now is the moment for us to give an opportunity to the young players to be part of the squad, and for us to know whether they have the quality to be part of the national team in the future.”

Ancelotti also had a message for the Kolkata crowd, which turned up in large numbers despite the humid conditions.

“We are happy to be here. We try to do our best,” he said. “We try to show all the people who love Brazil and love football our best quality. And I hope they enjoy the night.”

Jamil backs Gurpreet

India head coach Khalid Jamil backed goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after his costly errors.

Gurpreet, making his 90th appearance for India and captaining the side, was replaced at half-time after Brazil scored twice in the opening period.

“It's not because of Gurpreet. He's one of the finest goalkeepers in the country. The defender didn't close down, and then the ball moved from there as well. So overall, it was everybody's mistake,” Jamil said.

Asked whether Gurpreet would return for India's next friendly against Uruguay, Jamil did not commit to a starting spot but made it clear he still trusted the experienced goalkeeper.

“Maybe Som (Kumar) will play, maybe Albino (Gomes), anyone, depending on the situation. But Gurpreet, definitely, will be back.”

Jamil further said India's players were under pressure simply because of the quality of the opposition.

“Definitely their quality, and their coach is also good. They've played for different clubs. So managing them is very difficult, not an easy job,” he said.

The coach felt India were competitive until Brazil's first goal in the 28th minute.

“Till the water break, I was thinking everything would be fine. Then we conceded a silly goal. Then we conceded a second goal. So the calculation changed a little,” he said.

With India facing Uruguay next, Jamil said the team needed more such high-level matches.

On preparing his players to handle the pressure of facing top opposition, Jamil said belief was crucial.

“I just tell them that they are also talented players. They must have that belief,” he said. “Everyone is mature. I didn't waste time giving them confidence.”

Jamil further revealed that Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti offered him words of encouragement before leaving the pitch.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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