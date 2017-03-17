 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Brazil, Chile, Paraguay Qualify For U-17 World Cup In India

Updated: 17 March 2017 19:24 IST

Colombia are the favourites to take the fourth slot as they need just a point on the final match day on Sunday to finish ahead of Ecuador and Venezuela.

Brazil, Chile, Paraguay Qualify For U-17 World Cup In India
U-17 FIFA World Cup will be held in India in October. © AP

Brazil, Chile and Paraguay booked their births for the Under-17 FIFA World Cup to be held in India with a match to spare at the South American U-17 championship in Chile. Paraguay were the first to qualify for the October event after they beat Venezuela 3-1 on the fourth day of the hexagonal final-stage of competition. The hosts then earned qualification in the second match of the evening with a 1-0 victory over Ecuador thanks to Gaston Zuniga's first-half strike. Brazil, then closed the day with a 3-0 over Colombia, having already advanced to India after Chile's win saw La Verde-Amarela attain an unassailable position.

Now, Colombia are the favourites to take the fourth slot as they need just a point on the final match day on Sunday to finish ahead of Ecuador and Venezuela and qualify for the U-17 flagship event to be held in India from October 6-28.

Brazil's win left them on top of six-team final stage league table with 10 points, followed by Chile (9 points), Paraguay (8), Colombia (4), Ecuador (1) and Venezuela (1). Each team is left with one match each to be played on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Football Brazil Paraguay Chile
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • These teams qualified from South American Championship in Chile
  • Colombia are the favourites to take the 4th spot
  • The flagship event will be held from October 6-28
Related Articles
Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Bayern Munich, Leicester City Take On Atletico Madrid In Quarters
Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Bayern Munich, Leicester City Take On Atletico Madrid In Quarters
Europa League: Paul Pogba Injured as Manchester United labour to Rostov Win
Europa League: Paul Pogba Injured as Manchester United labour to Rostov Win
Champions League: Manchester City Crash Out, Atletico Madrid Stroll Into Quarters
Champions League: Manchester City Crash Out, Atletico Madrid Stroll Into Quarters
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 27 21 3 3 66
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 56
3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 56
4 Liverpool 28 16 7 5 55
5 Arsenal 26 15 5 6 50
6 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 49
7 Everton 28 13 8 7 47
8 West Bromwich Albion 28 11 7 10 40
9 Stoke City 28 9 9 10 36
10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 33
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.