 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Borussia Dortmund Teenager Jadon Sancho Gets England Squad Call

Updated: 04 October 2018 21:35 IST

Mason Mount and James Maddison were also given their first senior England call-ups by Gareth Southgate

Borussia Dortmund Teenager Jadon Sancho Gets England Squad Call
Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho was a surprise selection. © AFP

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho was a surprise selection as England manager Gareth Southgate named a 25-man squad on Thursday for this month's Nations League matches away to Croatia and Spain. Mason Mount and James Maddison were also given their first senior England call-ups by Southgate as it was announced that the 48-year-old had signed a new contract that will keep him with the national side until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The 18-year-old Sancho was called up having already played in the Champions League for German club Dortmund, with Mount rewarded for some strong displays at English second-tier club Derby after joining on loan from Premier League giants Chelsea.

Maddison was selected after a fine start with Leicester in the Premier League this term after signing for the Foxes from Norwich.

Southgate insisted he had no qualms in selecting youngsters for international duty.

"You never know with young players what they are capable of until they have an opportunity," the manager told a news conference at the national St George's Park training centre.

"We gave Joe Gomez his debut against Brazil and he was man-of-the-match. We have done that through the last few years. It may be a bit early for them but they are having a big impact in important matches."

The former England defender added: "Mason took a penalty at Old Trafford last week and he looked like he'd been there all of his life. Jadon has had a similar impact for Dortmund in big matches.

"I think very often we hold youngsters back too much. I'm always trying to find that balance, the messaging has to be correct, but it's good for their development to see how they train with us."

Winks recalled 

Harry Winks, capped once by England, was recalled after starting for Tottenham against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Chelsea's Ross Barkley could win his first cap since a friendly against Australia in May 2016.

Injuries have led Southgate to make changes to World Cup semi-finalists England's squad.

Dele Alli has been sidelined by a hamstring problem, while fitness doubts have seen the likes of Fabian Delph, Adam Lallana and Jesse Lingard omitted.

England, second in group A4 of the Nations League, face third-placed Croatia in Rijeka on Friday 12 October before playing leaders Spain in Seville three days later.

England squad for Croatia and Spain

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jack Butland (Stoke), Alex McCarthy (Southampton), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (on loan at Derby from Chelsea), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Strikers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester), Marcus Rashford, (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Comments
Topics : England Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mount and Maddison were also given their first senior England call-ups
  • The 18-year-old Sancho was called up having already played in UCL
  • Maddison was selected after a fine start with Leicester
Related Articles
Gareth Southgate Set For New England Contract: Reports
Gareth Southgate Set For New England Contract: Reports
Marcus Rashford Gets England Back To Winning Ways Over Switzerland
Marcus Rashford Gets England Back To Winning Ways Over Switzerland
Luke Shaw Heading Back To Manchester United After England Concussion
Luke Shaw Heading Back To Manchester United After England Concussion
Nations League: Harry Kane Rages At Referee As Spain Puncture England
Nations League: Harry Kane Rages At Referee As Spain Puncture England's Feel-Good Factor
Injured Adam Lallana Pulls Out Of England Squad
Injured Adam Lallana Pulls Out Of England Squad
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.