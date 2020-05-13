Blindfolded Kid Does Kick-Ups While Skipping In Amazing Video. Watch

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video of a young kid pulling off amazing skills with a football and a skipping rope. In the 24-second video shared by AFC, a young kid can be seen doing kick-ups while skipping the ropes. What was interesting in this video was that the kid pulled off all these tricks with a blindfold on. Football, much like every other sport, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Major events like UEFA Champions League , Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga have been postponed as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

Tag a friend who can do this! pic.twitter.com/KMf1Bjn2li — AFC (@theafcdotcom) May 13, 2020

To the delight of football fans, football leagues are slowly making a progress to return to action.

The German league will be the first European football league to restart its matches since the outbreak of the coronavirus forced lockdown measures to be imposed across the country.

The matches are set to be played behind closed doors and second-placed Borussia Dortmund will take on arch-rivals Schalke in the first game since the forced break.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas is also hoping for football to resume in Spain. Tebas said that they are mulling a return on June 12 but their hands are tied by the government's health policy.

Big names like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez returned to training while Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Serie A to join Juventus, began his two weeks' coronavirus quarantine after returning to Italy.

On Monday, English Premier League's hopes of completing the season received a major boost as the England government published a "roadmap" that could see the sport return in England next month.