 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia Worried Over Substance Abuse In Sikkim

Updated: 12 June 2018 15:32 IST

Bhaichung Bhutia has voiced concern over the growing problem of substance abuse among Sikkimese youths

Bhaichung Bhutia Worried Over Substance Abuse In Sikkim
Bhaichung Bhutia has launched an all out attack on the state government © AFP

Bhaichung Bhutia, footballer-turned-politician, has voiced concern over the growing problem of substance abuse among Sikkimese youths and criticised the state government for being apathetic to the menace. The national media has taken notice of the issue, but unfortunately, the state government headed by Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling has done nothing to stop it, Bhutia, the co-founder of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), said in a Facebook post.

"A beautiful state of Sikkim, known for its green landscapes, monasteries and shrines is slowly succumbing to drugs with the youths falling prey to substance abuse," the former Indian football captain said.

Bhutia has launched an all out attack on the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government over it's failure on various issues, ever since the launch of the HSP at Daramdin in West Sikkim on May 31 this year.

The statistics relating to drug abuse in the state are scary, he said. "It is sad that this issue has not been taken on a priority basis," he said without citing any specific data.

Comments
Topics : India Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bhutia has launched an all out attack on the Sikkim Democratic Front
  • Bhutia has voiced concern over growing problem of substance abuse
  • Sad that this issue has not been taken on a priority basis, said Bhutia
Related Articles
Bhaichung Bhutia Worried Over Substance Abuse In Sikkim
Bhaichung Bhutia Worried Over Substance Abuse In Sikkim
Sunil Chhetri Says No Comparison With Lionel Messi, He
Sunil Chhetri Says No Comparison With Lionel Messi, He's On A Different Level
Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri Hat-Trick OK, But India Outplaying Chinese Taipei Nothing To Brag About, Asserts Coach
Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri Hat-Trick OK, But India Outplaying Chinese Taipei Nothing To Brag About, Asserts Coach
Sunil Chhetri Gives New Names To His
Sunil Chhetri Gives New Names To His 'Shin Pads' After India Win Intercontinental Cup
Sunil Chhetri Gives New Names To His
Sunil Chhetri Gives New Names To His 'Shin Pads' After India Win Intercontinental Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.