Bengaluru FC to Host Shillong Lajong FC in I-League Season Opener

Bengaluru FC will hope to start the new season with a win against Shillong Lajong FC.

Bengaluru FC will hope to start the new season with a win against Shillong Lajong FC. © NDTV

Reigning champions Bengaluru FC will host Shillong Lajong FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the opening match of the 2016-17 I-League season on January 7, as per fixtures released by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The fixtures pertain to the first half of the new top-flight season, which will feature a total of ten clubs from across the country. Kolkata giants East Bengal will face Aizawl FC at the Barasat Stadium on the opening day of the season.

All the ten teams will be in action on the opening weekend of January 7-8. Former champions Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers will clash in Kolkata on January 8, while Mumbai FC will face DSK Shivajians on the same day.

Newbies Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC will meet each other in what will be both clubs' first ever I-League game.

Both Chennai City and Minerva have entered the I-League through the bidding process, while last year's relegated side Aizawl FC and former champions Churchill Brothers were recently reinstated to the top-flight by the AIFF.

Goan clubs Salgaocar FC, Sporting Goa and Dempo SC will not be part of the league after they decided to withdraw ahead of the new season.