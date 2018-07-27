Bengaluru FC To Face Barcelona B, Villarreal B In Pre-Season Friendly

Bengaluru FC will depart for Spain on July 30 for a fortnight-long pre-season camp that includes games against the reserve sides of Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal, the club announced on Friday. In preparation for their two-legged inter-zone clash against Turkmenistan's Altyn Asyr FC later next month, the Blues will play a series of friendly games in the Iberian Peninsula, which include clashes against 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC and Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino. Bengaluru will be training at Soccer's Masia La Grava facility in Valencia. This will be the second phase of the pre-season for Carles Cuadrat's men after completing a 10-day camp at the club's residential facility in Bellary.

Masia La Grava boasts two full sized natural turfs apart from multiple artificial turfs and has played host to various European clubs like Athletic de Bilbao, Sevilla FC, Real Sociedad, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit St. Petersburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Shanghai Shenhua and the Qatar National Team for their pre-season tours as well as hosting numerous coaching camps.

The Blues will then take on reserve sides of La Liga giants Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in away games during the second half of their stay, with the game against the Catalans to be played at the 15,000-plus seater Mini Estadi in Barcelona.

The squad will return back to Bengaluru on August 15 ahead of their first leg clash against Altyn Asyr on August 22 at the Kanteerava Stadium followed by the return leg on August 29 in Turkmenistan.

Pre-Season Schedule:

August 3: Atletico Saguntino at Soccer's Masia La Grava in Valencia

August 6: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC at Melia Villaitana Football Center in Benidorm, Alicante

August 11: Villareal CF B

August 14: FC Barcelona B at Mini Estadi, Barcelona