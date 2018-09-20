 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Belgium, France Become First Joint Leaders In FIFA Rankings History

Updated: 20 September 2018 18:38 IST

France and Belgium ended up with the identical number of points to finish joint toppers.

Belgium, France Become First Joint Leaders In FIFA Rankings History
It is the first time since the rankings were introduced in 1992 that the top spot has been shared. © AFP

Belgium, who finished third in the FIFA World Cup in Russia, have joined world champions France as joint leaders of the FIFA world rankings released Thursday. It is the first time since the rankings were introduced in 1992 that the top spot has been shared. Roberto Martinez's side moved up one place to top the ranking for the first time since 2015. In July this year, Didier Deschamps' France defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final and lifted their second world title at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Belgium have notched up a pair of wins, including victory over Iceland in the inaugural Nations League competition to bring them level with the French, the team who beat them in the World Cup semi-finals.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Denmark drop below Spain into 10th place.

Germany, who fell from first to 15th place in August after their group stage exit from the World Cup, have moved up to 12th.

Outside of the top ten, two Nations League wins for Ukraine (29th, up six) over Czech Republic (47th, down three) and Slovakia (26th, unchanged) means that they are the month's biggest movers, while Germany (12th, up three) have started to edge back towards a single-figure ranking after their World Cup debacle.

FIFA world rankings as of September 20

1. Belgium, France (1,729 pts), 3. Brazil (1,663), 4. Croatia (1,634), 5. Uruguay (1,632), 6. England (1,612), 7. Portugal (1,606), 8. Switzerland (1,598), 9. Spain (1,597), 10. Denmark (1,581).
 

Comments
Topics : Belgium Croatia France Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Belgium moved up one place to top the ranking for the 1st time since 2015
  • Roberto Martinez's Belgium finished third in the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  • Germany, who fell from 1st to 15th after WC exit, have moved up to 12th
Related Articles
Romelu Lukaku Bags Double As Belgium Sweep Iceland Aside
Romelu Lukaku Bags Double As Belgium Sweep Iceland Aside
Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard Help Belgium Hammer Scotland In International Friendly
Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard Help Belgium Hammer Scotland In International Friendly
Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne To Miss Three Months With Knee Injury
Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne To Miss Three Months With Knee Injury
Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois Futures In Chelsea Board
Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois Futures In Chelsea Board's Hands, Says Maurizio Sarri
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Admits England Could Have Done Better Against Belgium
World Cup 2018: Harry Kane Admits England Could Have Done Better Against Belgium
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.