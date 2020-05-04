Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Belgian Football League Delays Vote On Ending Season For 3rd Time

Updated: 04 May 2020 08:46 IST

The board of directors of the Belgian Pro League recommended on April 2 that the season be declared over, but this needs to be approved at a general meeting.

The Belgian Pro League postponed for the third time a meeting to decide whether to end season. © AFP

The Belgian Pro League announced on Sunday that it had postponed for the third time a meeting which will decide whether to end the season because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The Pro League Board of Directors has today decided to postpone the General Assembly from May 4 to May 15," the league said in a statement. The board of directors of the Pro League recommended on April 2 that the season be declared over, but this needs to be approved at a general meeting.

One was scheduled for April 15 but postponed first until April 24 and then to Monday before Sunday's decision to push back the meeting another 11 days.

The league said that clubs -- who are mostly in favour of ending the season -- are awaiting advice from Belgium's National Security Council before making a final decision.

However, a restart looks unlikely as the Belgian government has banned all mass gatherings until August 31, and the Belgian football federation says that even a match behind closed doors would mobilise at least 400 people.

